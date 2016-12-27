Salman Khan Had Invited 200 Guests For His Birthday Bash, You Won’t Believe How Many People Showed Up!

Salman Khan has been making headlines today for his 51st birthday bash that he celebrated last night with his family and friends at his Panvel farmhouse. Who’s who of the B-town was present last night at Salman’s birthday.

Surrounded by Bollywood beauties, his close friends and family members, Salman cut his 51st customized “Being Human” birthday cake last night.

While Salman Khan had reached his farmhouse with his family members in the morning itself, Bollywood stars who were seen reaching Panvel for Salman’s birthday bash included Sushant Singh Rajput, Preity Zinta, Esha Gupta, Bipasha Basu, Shweta Rohira, Bina Kak, Daisy Shah, Sangeeta Bijalani, Krushna Abhishek, Zareen Khan, Dino Morea, Swara Bhaskar, Armaan-Amaal Malik, Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rahul Dev with Mughda Godse, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Remo D’Souza and Pulkit Samrat among others.

Going by the crazy and happening inside photos from the party, it seems the night was young and the celebrations went until the wee hours of the morning. Salman Khan’s family members Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Atul Agnihotri, others were seen having a gala time at the birthday bash.

What’s rather interesting is that Salman wanted the party to be a rather intimate affair with about 200 odd guests in attendance.

YOU WON’T BELIEVE HOW MANY GUESTS WERE A PART OF SALMAN’S CELEBRATIONS..CLICK NEXT TO KNOW!