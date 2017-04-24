Is Salman Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur Set To Make A Bollywood Acting Debut?

Iulia Vantur, who is supposedly dating Salman Khan, was making headlines when she crooned to ‘Teri Meri’ from Salman’s Bodyguard one evening.

Iulia Vantur has even sung a song for Himesh Reshammiya’s latest album Aap Se Mausiiquii.

The Romanian beauty was also recently spotted with Salman and his family on their Maldives vacation. With the grapevine buzzing strongly that she is dating the Godfather in Bollywood, Salman Khan, you would expect her to make a Bollywood debut soon. Salman has given breaks to the likes of Sonakshi Sinha, Athiya Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi. But surprisingly, she has chosen to sing instead.

In an interview with a leading daily, Iulia spoke about realising her Bollywood acting dreams. She said, “I have been receiving very interesting offers. There are some strong characters that I identify with. I read the scripts and then think to myself, okay, this will be interesting to explore.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Incidentally, she is not completely open to the idea. “If I dip my feet in acting, it will only be for the sake of exploring, not in terms of a career as such. Music has been my passion since I was little, but I had never thought of making a career out of it,” added Iulia.

While, not being so sure of beginning a career in Bollywood as an actor, Iulia surely seemed more inclined in doing theatre. “In theatre, you receive feedback instantly and exchange of energy with the audience can be beautiful. But theatre means a lot of dedication,” she said.

Iulia has made it clear time and again that she has no plans to enter Bollywood acting circle. But wouldn’t it be amazing to see her paired with Salman? Tell us your views in comments.