Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Starrer Tiger Zinda Hai To Have Something Extraordinary!

Everything about Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is being made on a huge scale. From power-packed action scenes to the chemistry between Salman and Katrina, everything about the film is expected to be different. Even the music of the film is going to be exceptional this time. Remember the signature background score given to Salman Khan’s character in Ek Tha Tiger? Well, that’s not going to be same in the sequel of the film.

Salman’s character will be having a powerful background score, which will be given by composer Julius Packiam.

Revealing about it the music composer in an interview with MidDay said, “The millennials are already old now! Everything changes at such a fast pace, and there is a new generation in place already, so you need to give them more. So, the themes for Tiger Zinda Hai have a brand new sound and feel.”

He added, “It’s about grit and has a certain belligerence to it. It’s about strength and skill, all the qualities that an agent possesses. Basically, it’s smart and racy, and has an edge to it.”

Talking about the melody, Packiam said, “There are two parts to the melody, and they will be used according to the scene. They will also be composed of different instruments. For example, when during a tense scene or a chase sequence, the theme is made up of cellos, where the edge of the bow is hitting the strings, and hence, creating an aggressive noise. If it’s a calm scene, where Tiger is watching a landscape in the morning, then it could be only a saxophone. It’s the same melody though.”

Tiger Zinda Hai has been shot in various international locations. A good musical effort to create something interesting that set the backdrop for this thriller is expected to make it worth the wait.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is releasing this December!

