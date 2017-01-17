Salman Khan To Leave For Jodhpur For His Final Hearing

Earlier this month it was reported that the Jodhpur District Sessions Court will announce its verdict on Salman Khan’s 19-year-old Arms Act case on January 18. This is pertaining to the case that was registered against Salman under the Arms Act for alleged possession and use of arms with expired license during poaching of two blackbucks, a protected animal under the Wildlife Protection Act, at village Kankani near Jodhpur in October, 1998.

Now, it has been reported that Salman has left for Jodhpur along with sister Alvira Agnihotri and his lawyer. He was expected to leave at 3.30 pm by a chartered flight. We also hear that the superstar will stay at prominent Congress leader and friend Bina Kak’s plush Civil Lines residence in Jaipur.

This incident happened when the actor was shooting Hum Saath Saath Hai. In fact, a week later on January 25, Salman will travel to Jodhpur, yet again to record his statement in the blackbuck poaching case. His Hum Saath Saath Hai co-stars, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari will join him too.

While the lower court found him guilty, he was acquitted by the High Court. Now that the case is in the Supreme Court’s purview, this decision will be final i.e. Salman would either be convicted or acquitted. If convicted, the superstar could face imprisonment for seven years.