When Salman Khan Made Headlines In 2016!

One can’t deny the fact that Bollywood actor Salman Khan has a huge fan following. The actor has ruled the industry for the decades with larger-than-life movies, his eccentricities, charisma and much more. Being the Bhaijaan of Bollywood and also for his loyal fans, Salman Khan is always under the scanner. Fans, as well as media, keeps a tap at his every step, which eventually ends up making headlines. As Salman Khan turns 51 today, we bring to you top news of the actor that made it to headlines this year.

Salman Khan’s first public appearance at Preity Zinta’s wedding reception: Salman Khan’s impending marriage is always a talk of the town but his first appearance with rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur at Preity Zinta’s wedding reception grabbed all the eyeballs. Media, as well as fans, got to assumptions that the actor is all set to marry this year, which has actually not happened yet. Since then, Salman and Iulia have been spotted at various family gatherings and other occasions. In fact, the duo even made headlines over their breakup after Iulia Vantur returned back to her home Romania.

Salman Khan’s cute surprise for Katrina Kaif: Salman Khan surprised his ex-love Katrina Kaif while she was shooting on the sets of Comedy Nights with Aditya Roy Kapur for the promotions of Fitoor.

Salman’s early morning ride with Shah Rukh Khan: One morning, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan took their cycles out and went on cycling and it was Aryan Khan, who was trailing them on Mumbai roads.

Salman wedding date announcement: Earlier this year, at Sania Mirza’s book launch, Sania herself asked Salman, ‘Everyone wants to know when are you getting married? Salman paused to think of an appropriate answer and when someone prompted November 18, Salman said, “Yes. 18th November. Yeh 18th November, yeh kuch bees pachees November se chal raha hai. Lekin pata nahi kaunse saal main hoga. Lekin hoga. (This 18th November has been going on for the last 20-25 Novembers. I don’t know which year it will happen but it will happen.)

Salman’s next Tubelight: Just when fans were overcoming from an amazing film Sultan, Salman Khan surprised his fans by making an announcement of his next, Tubelight being directed by Kabir Khan. The actor has completed the first schedule of the film in Ladakh and the film is slated to release next year on Eid.

Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will return back for the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger was one of the best news of the year. Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger will be directed by Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar and is releasing in December next year.

Salman Khan’s rape comment at Sultan promotions: Salman Khan had again landed himself in controversy and this time for the statement that he made, which was unintentional. During a group interview for his upcoming film Sultan, Salman Khan said that after hectic training session he felt like a raped woman. Soon his statement triggered controversy on social media and even some women activists demanded an apology from the actor.

Koffee With Karan Season 5: Brothers Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan had an amazing time during the 100th episode of Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan. The actor was seen at his candid best and surely his appearance grabbed all the limelight. During the rapid fire round, brother Arbaaz revealed that Salman cannot live with s*x even for a month, this raised many eyebrows and turned out to be one of the headlines of the year.

Salman turned brand ambassador for Rio Olympics 2016: – Indian Olympic Association (IOA)appointed Salman Khan as the Goodwill Ambassador for the Rio Olympics. But this had landed him in trouble as many sports people were not happy with the actor being the brand ambassador for such a big event.

Bollywood actor Ranveer performed an impromptu jig at a theatre in Paris where he went to watch Sultan. Apparently, the actor couldn’t keep down his excitement, and the performer in him made him go all out on the stage and start dancing to the famous number Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai. This did not go well with the actor and while addressing the media, Salman jokingly said, “I want to kill him. Actually, I want to break a chair on him. He went there to watch the film or dance? I am telling you he was making everyone watch him!” This turned out to be a huge headline of the year!