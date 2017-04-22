Watch: Salman Khan’s Nephew Ahil Playing Piano With His Toes Is Too Cute To Miss!

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is currently touring the world for his Da-Bangg tour along with Bipasha Basu, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva and other B-town stars. After his grand concerts in Hong Kong and Auckland, the superstar has not headed to Sydney. The fans out there are having an exceptional experience of an extraordinary actor. Da-Bangg Tour is creating a buzz all over the country and the recent video of the actor’s performances are going viral on the social media.

However, Salman Khan is not the only highlight of the tour. His little nephew Ahil is also grabbing all the eyeballs with his adorable stints. Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma shared a video of Ahil playing piano with his mamu Sohail Khan. The bonding of Sohail Khan and Ahil is overloaded with cuteness. The funny thing is Ahil is enjoying playing piano with his toes. How adorable this little munchkin is!

Mamu Loving @sohailkhanofficial A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Apr 22, 2017 at 1:42am PDT



Meanwhile, also check Salman Khan’s adorable picture with nephew Ahil The recent picture of super little Sharma bonding with Salman has found its way on the Internet and we, for one, are simply going gaga over this. Going by this picture, don’t you think Salman can be a perfect dad and can effortlessly take on his duties? We believe so!

❤️ A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:48am PDT

❤️ A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:46am PDT

On the work front, Salman Khan has wrapped up the first two schedules of his upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai with the former girlfriend, Katrina Kaif. The film is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger and is going to be beyond expectation as Hollywood’s award-winning action director Tom Struthers has been roped in to choreograph the stunt sequences in the film. The film is scheduled to release this year in December!

On the other hand, the first trailer of Salman Khan’s Tubelight will be out in next month. The film, which also stars Zhu Zhu and Sohail Khan, is releasing on June 23, 2017.