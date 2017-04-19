Salman Khan Shares The First Teaser Poster Of Tubelight!

1.3k SHARES Share Tweet

The promotions for Salman Khan’s much talked film Tubelight have finally started. After the first promotional teaser of the film, the makers of Tubelight have unveiled the first teaser poster for the film featuring Salman Khan. The teaser poster sees Salman Khan standing somewhere in the deserted area, and the caption reads, “Kya tumhe Yakeen Hai?”

Salman Khan took to Twitter to share the first teaser poster of his film. He captioned the image as, “Kya tumhe yakeen hai ? Agar tumhe yakeen hai then ‘Back his Back’.

The first promotional teaser of Salman Khan’s much-talked film Tubelight was released yesterday. The teaser highlights film’s name with little kids excitedly shouting, “Jal Jaa…Jal Jaa” and it sounds truly adorable. The teaser has already left us excited for the trailer that will be out soon next month.

Tubelight sees Salman Khan’s third collaboration with his close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan. The film is based on 1962 Sino-Indian War. Produced by Salman Khan Films, starring Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Movie is directed by Kabir Khan. The film will release in theaters on June 23rd, 2017.