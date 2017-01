Known for their unofficial clash since quite a long time, Bollywood’s Dabangg actor Salman Khan is in the news yet again for a clash with the chocolate boy, Ranbir Kapoor. Although the actors have shared the screen together in Saawariya and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, they’ve had clashes for their ex-girlfriends Katrina Kaif.

Well! Apparently, Katrina is a single woman not seeing any of the two, then what is the clash about?

FIND OUT NEXT!