Is Salman Khan The Reason Why Abhishek Bachchan’s Lefty Gets Delayed?

Abhishek Bachchan ‘s next ‘Lefty’ gets delayed. Is Salman Khan the reason behind it?

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan will soon flag off his next film, ‘Lefty’, which will be co-produced with friend Bunty Walia and will be directed by Prabhudheva. The film is said to be about a normal guy who turns into his city’s saviour, when circumstances demand it. The much-talked about Abhishek Bachchan’s production film was expected to roll out in January but the shooting of the film got pushed. Well, the film is now getting delayed more.

Now according to reports, the reason behind the film being delayed is said to be director Prabhudeva busy with Salman Khan’s next Dabangg 3. The director will be busy with Dabangg 3, which has been a talk of the town since years.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

DNA quoted a source saying, “Prabhu is directing Dabangg 3 now and he will be busy with Salman’s film until mid next year. He has to work on the Lefty script and it doesn’t seem to go on floors in the next one and half years at least.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is busy with Pro Kabaddi League. The actor has been travelling from Chennai to Jaipur for team selection of his team, Jaipur Pink Panthers.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is busy shooting for his next Tiger Zinda Hai in Morocco. The film is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. The film stars Katrina Kaif in lead role and is all set to release this year in December.

Watch Video : Abhishek Bachchan REVEALS About His Next With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!