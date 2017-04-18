Photos: Salman Khan’s Recent Picture With Nephew Ahil Will Make You Go Aww!

233 SHARES Share Tweet

Salman Khan’s recent photo with nephew Ahil is surely going to make your day.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is currently enjoying his time with family on his much-talked Da-Bangg tour. The actor recently wrapped up the first schedule of the tour along with other B-town stars including Bipasha Basu, Daisy Shah, Maniesh Paul among others. After completing the first schedule in Hong Kong, the tour will take place in Auckland on April 21, 2017, in Sydney on April 22, 2017, and in Melbourne on April 23, 2017.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s adorable picture with nephew Ahil is doing rounds on the social media. The picture is sure to leave you to go aww! The picture sees Salman carrying Ahil in baby carrier, and it makes us believe that the Sultan actor can be a perfect dad.

Well, when it comes to doing the most outlandish stints for his loved ones, nobody can beat Salman Khan. The recent picture of super little Sharma bonding with Salman has found its way on the Internet and we, for one, are simply going gaga over this. Going by this picture, don’t you think Salman can be a perfect dad and can effortlessly take on his duties? We believe so!

On the work front, Salman Khan has wrapped up the first two schedules of his upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai with the former girlfriend, Katrina Kaif. The film is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger and is going to be beyond expectation as Hollywood’s award-winning action director Tom Struthers has been roped in to choreograph the stunt sequences in the film.

The film is scheduled to release this year in December!

Take a look at the photos:

Allah'ım inşallah sana da nasip eder Sallu😍😍😘😘 #salman #salmankhan #salmankhanmerijaan #salmankhanteamturkey #salmankhankijaiho #salmankhanrules #ahl A post shared by Salman Khan Fans (@salmaniactr) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT