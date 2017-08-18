Salman Khan Rejected Padmavati With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan For This Reason?

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won’t be coming back onscreen in a very long time

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming historical movie ‘Padmavati’ is set for a major release. Everyone is excited for the movie with the lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

But the news is that they weren’t the original choices for the film! The director had first offered the movie roles to his favourites Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan!

After their chemistry in older movies and their relationship, Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to cast these two in the lead. Unfortunately, it never worked out! Why? Because both refused the movie!

According to an interview in Open magazine, it was revealed why the duo is not acting in the film. Actress Aishwarya Rai agreed to do the movie only if Salman Khan was cast as Alauddin Khilji. Since Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati don’t have any romantic relations in the film, the actress was willing to work with Salman Khan.

But the ‘Tubelight’ actor Salman Khan declined the offer even though he was very excited for the film. Sources claim that Salman Khan would work only if it was a love story. The actor wasn’t willing to settle for a non-romance film with ex-flame Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The duo was dating back in the older days in the start of their careers. The couple’s chemistry in ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ is still considered as a benchmark for newer movies. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had admitted that they had ended things when Salman Khan had started getting abusive and becoming very possessive. The relationship had ended messily and Aishwarya Rai moved on and is happy with Abhishek Bachchan.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was very disappointed with the news and had to move on with his second choices for the cast. ‘Padmavati’ now stars Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone as Padmavati, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the main leads. The movie is all set for a release in November this year.

