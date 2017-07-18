Salman Khan Rents Out His Property For This Whopping Amount Per Month!

Salman Khan has put his Bandra property out on rent at a huge amount!

The Bollywood actor Salman Khan earns a hell lot of money with his consecutive film hits. Therefore it is no surprise that he has got a lot of investments. The actor had bought a 2,140 sq m property in Linking Road, Bandra. It was back in 2012 when the ‘Sultan’ actor had bought the property for Rs 120 crores for constructing his own commercial building.

And now there are reports that the actor has put the same property out on rent. He has given it to the Future Group, which owns Big Bazaar on the monthly rent of Rs 80 Lakhs. The whopping amount is only for the initial five years of the agreement, after which it will be increased to Rs 89.6 Lakhs per month. Salman Khan has also taken Rs 2.4 crores from the group as a security deposit.

According to a report of DNA, the deal was signed last week at the registration office. And they even have a copy of the agreement. As Salman was not present to sign the deal, it was his father who signed it on his behalf.

Kishore Biyani of Future Group told DNA that he’s opening a food hall in the leased premises. The leased property includes a basement (609.35 sq m), lower floor (373.21 sq m), first floor (579.61 sq m) and second floor (578.54 sq m) of the building, which is yet to be named. The property has been leased for a period of 60 months.

The same property earlier was a society which had around 16 flats. It was Salman who demolished it after buying. He started the construction of the new commercial building back in 2013-14. The occupancy was approved earlier this year. It is under Salman’s name that all the property permissions lie!