Salman Khan REVEALS His First Ever Salary Amount That Will Leave You In Shock!

Salman Khan’s first salary during the start of his career is sure to surprise you!

There is no denying that Bigg Boss sets new TRP records every season, courtesy Salman Khan’s presence. It’s no wonder that his paycheck has become hefty with every season of the show. Salman Khan will be hosting this season for the eighth consecutive year and is believed to have been paid a whopping Rs 11 crores per episode.

At the recently held press conference of Bigg Boss 11, Salman was asked if he will be paid Rs 11 crore per episode, Salman said, “Please make Raj (Nayak, Endemol COO) pay me that amount.”

Salman Khan’s reply sounded much like a rumour. While Salman is yet to comment on the reports, he remembers what he was paid during his initial days

In an interview with PTI, Salman says, “My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I was dancing behind in some show in Taj hotel. One of my friends was dancing there so he took me (and I did it) just for fun. Then it went up to Rs 750 for Campa Cola (a soft drink brand) and then it was Rs 1,500 for the longest time. Then I got paid Rs 31,000 for Maine Pyar Kiya, which was then increased to Rs 75,000 later.”

Salman Khan also shared that what makes him so interested in hosting Bigg Boss year after year. He said, “There is nothing else that I am interested in doing, this is one of the better shows that I have. There are other really good shows but I don’t think they are of my format. I don’t think Ill be able to pull that off. I know I can pull this one off.”

Bigg Boss 11 will start from October 1st at 9 PM! Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema to catch more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11.