Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala And David Dhawan’s Nostalgic Weekend For Judwaa 2!

The trio of Salman khan, prolific producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director David Dhawan were reunited after 21 years, last weekend thanks to Judwaa 2.

Salman Khan, the protagonist of Judwaa happily decided to be a part of the sequel of this hit film which is being helmed by the same team.

While Varun Dhawan will be seen playing the lead in this sequel, Salman Khan will be doing a very special cameo for the film.

The team has been shooting in Mumbai and even abroad for the film and this weekend even Salman shot for his portions in Mumbai.

Salman has given more than 2 days for the shoot of his part in the film.

While the trio has been good friends, working with each other individually and in touch for all these years, the trio came together to shoot after as long as 21 years.

All three of them were reminiscent of all those days when they shot for the film back in those days.

The whole vibe on set was of happiness and fun when Salman joined. It was like a mini celebration.