Salman Khan Shares A Clip Of His Dance Rehearsal And We Can’t Wait

Recently, Salman Khan shared a video clip of dance rehearsal at the iifa Awards on his twitter account. We see him shake his leg on Yaar Na Miley And Jumme Ki Raat and we can’t wait for IIFA Ki Raat to see him perform on television.

Bollywood’s favorite Bhaijaan Salman Khan is not just an actor but a ruler of hearts. He might be a human for some, but for the most, He is a religion. He has a whole lot of fans who would do anything for him and support him no matter what!

Award shows are incomplete without Bhai’s performance. Salman recently posted a short video clip from the practices of his dance number at IIFA Awards held in New York. He is all set to burn the dance floor with his Jalwa. Recently in an interview, Salman told media how despite his average performances, Organisers are ready to pay him fat cheques to perform at the shows. He also expressed how not winning an award does not bother him since he believes in rewards and not awards.

Salman Khan at the press conference of IIFA told media how he doesn’t really remember dates but just one, 16th July that is Katrina Kaif’s Birthday. Special remains special no matter how much time passes, right?

Salman Khan surprised us all the more when he kissed Katrina Kaif after wishing her happy birthday and we can’t stop AWWing at how adorable they are!

Other stars who are ready to burn the dance floor with their sizzling performances include Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

We’d also see Diljit Dosanjh pay tribute to the legend AR Rehman on his 25years in the Bollywood industry in his melodious voice.

Seems like this time IIfa is going to be bigger than ever. Don’t miss it!