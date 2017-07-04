Salman Khan Starrer Tubelight Fails To Light Up On Second Monday At The Box Office!

Salman Khan’s Tubelight has entered its second week but the collections are still disappointing.

This Eid could not turn out to be special for Salman Khan and his fans. Kabir Khan’s directorial Tubelight, which sees Salman Khan playing a role of an innocent man, could not live up to audience expectations.

Salman Khan every year gifts a wonderful film to his fans, but this year, the actor somehow could not continue with the trend. Also, the word of mouth around Salman Khan starrer Tubelight has not been well. This has eventually affected the business of the film. The audience has only relied on the reviews, which has drastically affected the Box Office collection. However, many have even appreciated that how Salman has tried out something new.

The film was expected to make earth shattering records at the box office. But has underperformed and continues with the same trend even after its second weekend. Tubelight has earned Rs 1.25 crore (12.5 million) net approx on its second Monday, taking its total collection to Rs 111.57 crore (1.11 billion) net approx.

Gujarat, Nizam / Andhra, CP Berar, CI, Rajasthan and Bihar, which usually perform well on Eid, have underperformed for Tubelight. Tubelight did a business of Rs 102.57 crore (1.02 Billion) net approx in week one, which looked like a real struggle. The film continued to underperform even on its second weekend. This make is pretty clear that the cold reviews of the audience and critics have affected the film drastically.

Well, if the content of the film had done exceptionally well, the collections could have been on a different level altogether.

