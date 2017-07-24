Salman Khan To Take Weight-Losing Tips From This Khan For Remo D’Souza’s Film?

Salman Khan will be next shooting for Remo D’Souza’s dance film for which he needs to lose some weight!

The Bollywood actor Salman Khan has tried almost every genre in the film industry. From an action-packed film like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ to an emotional one like ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ he has done it all. Whether it is a pure romantic drama like ‘Kyon Ki’ or a comedy film like ‘Biwi No. 1’, Salman has experimented a lot with his roles.

Although he had still not tried a dance film until now. But with Remo D’Souza’s upcoming film under this genre, Bhaijaan has filled even that space.

The actor is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ with Katrina Kaif. The film sees him as a macho man. But his next film demands him in a slimmer look. And for that Salman needs to lose some weight.

A source has been quoted by Deccan Chronicle saying, “Salman’s body weight and size has not reduced much after he worked in Sultan and has been told be very agile and hence he needs to look slimmer and fitter for the character.”

The source also says, “He will start losing weight and get into shape for the dance film and that means that he will need some time before he starts shooting for Remo.”

And if the reports are to be believed, then it is none other than Aamir Khan who has been approached by Salman for some weight-losing tips. All of us have seen how Mr Perfectionist had managed his weight for his film ‘Dangal’. So he seems to be the right man to guide Salman for losing weight for Remo D’Souza’s film.

The film has been rumoured to be titled ‘Dancing Dad’. Along with Salman Khan, the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez.