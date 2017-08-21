Salman Khan Won’t Bring Ganpati To Galaxy Apartments This Year, Here’s Why!

Every year Salman Khan and his family celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm.

The festival is Ganesh Chaturthi is very near and hence our Bollywood stars have started prepping up for the same. The B-town celebs like Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and others bring Ganpati at their residence and celebrate the festival with full joy. And when we are talking about B-town Ganpati celebration, we can’t forget to mention the superstar Salman Khan.

The actor, every year, has got a huge celebration at his residence The Galaxy Apartments. Salman’s friends like Daisy Shah, Sangeeta Bijlani, Elli Avram, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others also come and enjoy the celebration.

But this year it is being reported that Salman’s Ganpati will be changing his address this year. The Khan family will rather be celebrating the festival at the actor’s younger sister, Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Bandra.

The Khan family has been celebrating the festival for 14 years without a break. But it was actually Arpita who started the ritual. So while Salman will not be able to be in Mumbai for the whole celebration, it is fair enough that they celebrate it at Arpita’s house.

Deccan Chronicle has quoted a source saying, “Normally Salman Bhai has Ganapati in his house for three days. We’re not sure how long Arpita will have it at her home. But it will be for three days, and Salman will plan when to come and when to fly back for his shoot. It’s an important juncture of his career, and he wants to do well after Tubelight has not met the expectations. He’d have cancelled his shoot and been in Mumbai any other time, but he cannot do that now.”

Salman Khan is currently busy in shooting Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif, which is slated to release on December 22, this year.

