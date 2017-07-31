Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 Will Be Replacing These 2 Major Shows?

The reality TV show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan is said to be one of the most popular shows and is slowly pushing out the competition.

The reality TV show has preponed to September this year with its 11th season on TV. The show is widely watched by all age groups. The early release of the show is good news for its fans as this season is said to be longer than the older ones. That equals to more drama and crazy tasks set by host Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Now the bad side to this is Bigg Boss will be pushing out another much-loved dance show ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa’. Reason? Because of fewer slots in the year! The reality show will be taking up the festive season and a major part of the year.

A source revealed to Mumbai Mirror, that the show would even replace Bollywood producer Rohit Shetty’s ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’! Now that’s a major surprise!

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Actor and host Salman Khan has already begun shooting for the promos of Bigg Boss 11 while there is no news of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. No judges, or contestants or even any news of the show is floating around. While there were rumours that Bollywood actor Govinda and actress Sridevi might be the judges for the Season 10, the news was never confirmed yet.

The show was hitting all time low looks like Colors will be pushing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to the end of the year or even scrap it out altogether.

Since the reality show will be cutting down two other popular TV shows, we wonder how Bigg Boss 11 will make up for it.

Watch Video : Salman Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend lulia Vantur Snapped At Mumbai Airport