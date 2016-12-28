Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash Photos: Iulia Vantur’s Performance, Return Gifts, Guest List

Salman Khan has been making headlines for his 51st birthday bash which he celebrated day before at his Panvel farmhouse. He is known for his parties. Who’s who of the B-town were present. What’s rather interesting is that Salman wanted the party to be a rather intimate affair with about 200 odd guests in attendance.

When guests started pouring in, within a matter of minutes, the farm was packed with about 3000 guests. Yes, you read that right. The Khan family played a great host to all.

Salman Khan’s family members Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Atul Agnihotri, others were seen having a gala time at the birthday bash. Arpita’s son Ahil even got to cut the cake with Salman. Bollywood stars included Sushant Singh Rajput, Preity Zinta, Esha Gupta, Bipasha Basu, Shweta Rohira, Bina Kak, Daisy Shah, Sangeeta Bijalani, Krushna Abhishek, Zareen Khan, Dino Morea, Swara Bhaskar, Armaan–Amaal Malik, Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rahul Dev with Mughda Godse, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Remo D’Souza, TV star Mouni Roy and Pulkit Samrat among others.

