Salman Khan’s Blackbuck Case: Actor Fails To Appear In Court Hearing Adjourned!

The actor skipped the hearing owing to security concerns.

Salman Khan did not appear in Jodhpur court regarding the blackbuck poaching case in which he, along with other celebrities was accused of allegedly killing blackbucks with unlicensed weapons. It is an 18-year-old case when Salman Khan, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Neelam were accused of allegedly killing two Chinkara Gazette blackbucks.

According to reports, Salman’s lawyers told the court that they feared for the actor’s security due to the law and order situation in the aftermath of the encounter of Anand Pal Singh. “We sought an adjournment with the plea that the police would not be in a position to provide security considering law and order issues after the Ananadpal encounter,” defense counsel H M Saraswat said.

The actor was supposed to be present at the court to submit the bail bonds for verification. “Khan was granted bail by signing a personal bond worth Rs. 20,000. But, since the then judge has retired, he will have to present the documents related to the bail before the bench headed by Dr. Surya Prakash,” Advocate Mahipal Singh Bishnoiwas quoted as saying by ANI.

The actor was acquitted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate court who did not find him guilty of the charges under the Arms Act. But, the state government had challenged this verdict before the District and Session Court. The actor had to appear in court regarding the hearing but was not able to. Salman’s advocate H.M. Saraswat said, ”We informed the court that there were security and law and order issues in Jodhpur city in view of the encounter of a gangster Anand Pal Singh.”

The court has listened to the plea and shifted the date of final arguments resulting it to start from July 22. The actor doesn’t have to be present during those arguments. But, the actor has to submit the bail bond on August 4, the next date set by the court.

