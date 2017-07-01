Salman Khan’s Co-Star Zhu Zhu Upset With Tubelight’s Cold Reviews?

Salman Khan’s co-star Zhu Zhu upset with Tubelight’s mixed response?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is not just known for breaking records of other films, but the superstar is also known for breaking his own records at the box office. However, this year’s Eid release Tubelight has underperformed. Surprisingly, Kabir Khan’s directorial Tubelight, which sees Salman Khan playing a role of innocent man, could not live up to audience expectations. The film has been getting mixed response from the audience as well as from the critics all over.

While there are lots of things about the film that are being appreciated, many are disappointed with some other things in the movie. The film, which also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, is disheartened with the mixed response towards the film.

According to a report in DNA, the actress was planning to visit India post the film’s release, as she couldn’t be a part of film’s promotion. But now that the film has received a lukewarm response, Zhu Zhu has reportedly cancelled her India trip.

Directed and written by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is based on 1962 Sino-Indian War. This historical war drama, which sees Salman Khan playing an innocent boy, also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Sohail Khan and the late Om Puri among others. The film released on June 23.

