Salman Khan’s Ex-Girlfriend Katrina Kaif Hugs His Alleged Lady Love Iulia Vantur!

Katrina Kaif and Iulia Vantur hug each other at the former’s birthday party in the New York City!

Most of the Bollywood fraternity had flown to the foreign land to attend the most prestigious awards of the Indian film industry. It is the International Indian Film Academy Awards, popularly known as the IIFA Awards. This year, the location for IIFA was the New York City. And the 2-day event took place on July 14 and July 15. Interestingly, the next day, that was July 16, is the actress Katrina Kaif’s birthday.

While the stars were attending the award show, it was Kat’s ex-boyfriend who decided to celebrate her birthday. He threw a birthday party for Katrina at his suite after the IIFA finale. The actor also invited the other Bollywood celebs including his alleged lady love Iulia Vantur.

Earlier, there were reports that the Romanian beauty Iulia is not very fond of Katrina. It is because she does not like Salman still being so close to his former girlfriend. But putting an end to all such reports, it was Iulia herself who went ahead and hugged Katrina at the birthday bash.

A source has been quoted by Mid Day saying, “The awards gala got over around 3 am. Salman invited Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ramesh Taurani, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Preity Zinta to the do. When Katrina walked in at around 5 am, Iulia hugged her and exchanged pleasantries.”

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film ‘Jagga Jasoos’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She is currently working with Salman Khan for the film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, which is slated to release on December 22, this year. She is also going to be seen in ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.