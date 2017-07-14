Salman Khan’s Reaction On Being Amongst The World’s Top Paid Actors Is EPIC!

Salman Khan feels that even if a film does not do well at the box-office, no one should lose any money.

The Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was last seen on the screens in his Eid release ‘Tubelight’. The film could not meet the expectations, which everyone has from a Bhaijaan’s film. The film did not perform well at the box-office as much as his other films have done so far.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Salman talked about the pressure he feels on himself due to his movies. He said, “Everyone wants [their films to do] big numbers. We all want our films to make 500, 600 or 700 crores, and one should aim for that. But if you don’t make such numbers, then the most important thing is that no one should lose any money. My principle is also the same: if a film does such numbers, it’s very good, but no one should lose any money.”

The actor has recently been featured in the famous Forbes magazine. He has been listed amongst the top paid actors in the world. When he was asked by the daily if money matters to him, he said, “Money matters to everyone, but I don’t know on what basis they included me in the list. There are billions of people who have a trillion times more money than I could ever have.”

The actor also quipped saying, “As for me, I am still falling short [of money] to buy a house. Earlier, I would fall short by a few lakh, and then it became a few crores, then it reached 20-25 crores, and now, by a few more crores, so, I always fall short.”

Well, all we can say on this is that Bhaijaan has an amazing sense of humour!

On the work front, Salman Khan is next going to be seen opposite Katrina Kaif in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. The film is slated to release on December 22, this year.

