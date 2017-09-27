Salman Khan’s Reaction On Bigg Boss 11 To Clash With Akshay Kumar And Shah Rukh Khan’s Shows!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is returning to the small screen again with Bigg Boss 11. But this time, it is going to be a big clash on the small screen between Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan with their respective shows. While SRK will launch Ted Talks, Akshay will be judging The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The two are coming with their respective shows at the same time when Bigg Boss 11 will be aired.

But is Salman really worried about the competition? “I think Shah Rukh and Akshay are amazing. They are a good host. Akshay is also really good. He has got amazing comedy timing, he is witty. On the other hand, Shah Rukh has a great personality, charisma, swag, so I think it’s going to be a tough competition for them (laughs),” said Salman Khan at the press conference of Bigg Boss 11, held at a complex in Mumbai yesterday.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Talking about the reasons that make him say yes to the show year after year, Salman said, “It is the love and hate relationship on the show. Sometimes I really love it, but sometimes I am not too fond of it. I don’t think right now there is any better show on television than Bigg Boss. I keep getting calls from people to know who is going or who is part of the show this year. There is a lot of buzz when it starts and then every week people are curious to know as to who is getting eliminated.”

The Sultan actor feels that Bigg Boss has made him more patient, “I have learnt a lot on Bigg Boss. Even though sometimes I decide I don’t want to do it, I comeback. It has made me more patient and I really the format of the show. I have learnt how not to react on things,” shared Salman.

The 11th season of the show will premiere from October 1st at 9 pm. The reality show will be telecast at 10.30 pm from Monday to Friday, and at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday, which will see Salman Khan as a host.