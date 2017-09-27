Watch Video: Salman Khan’s Reaction On Getting Whopping Rs 11 Crore Per Episode For Bigg Boss 11!

Is Salman Khan being paid huge paycheck for Bigg Boss 11? Read to know what the actor has to say about it.

The audience is eagerly waiting to catch their favorite superstar Salman Khan back on the small screen. The makers of the reality show, Bigg Boss 11 are leaving no stone unturned to make this season look grandeur and filled with entertainment. There is no denying that Bigg Boss sets new TRP records every season, courtesy Salman Khan’s presence.

It’s no wonder that his paycheck has become hefty with every season of the show. Salman Khan will be hosting this season for the eighth consecutive year and is believed to have been paid a whopping Rs 11 crores per episode.

Yesterday, at the press conference of Bigg Boss 11, Salman was asked if he will be paid Rs 11 crore per episode, Salman said, “Please make Raj (Nayak, Endemol COO) pay me that amount.”

Salman Khan’s reply sounded much like a rumour but Raj Nayak hinted that the superstar is indeed being paid huge. “Salman Khan doesn’t come cheap, you know,” Raj Nayak said.

The actor was also asked about a Bigg Boss rule that he wants to change, Salman said, “I think the first week of elimination is not right because it takes a little time to settle down and mingle with people. So, whoever gets eliminated on the first week, I think it is unfair.”