Salman Khan’s Sister Arpita Khan Sharma To Welcome Ganpati At Her New House-See Photos!

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at her new home?

According to media reports, Salman Khan, who has been hosting Lord Ganesha at his house for 14 years, has suggested sister Arpita Khan Sharma to host the idol at her residence. The Khan family will welcome Bappa at Arpita’s house this time.

If reports are to be believed, this will be the first time that Arpita will welcome Lord Ganesha at her marital home in Mumbai. However, it is still unclear as to how many days will sister Arpita host the festivities.

While Arpita is prepping up to welcome Lord Ganesha, husband Aayusha Sharma has geared up into shifting to a new house. Yes, Arpita and Aayusha are shifting to a new house and probably; the couple will bring in the festivities at their new house. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

Recently, Arpita Khan Sharma’s husband Aayusha Sharma shared a glimpse of things being packed to shift into the new house. The two are set to shift in their new home. Making their house look more homely, the two have engraved double ‘AA’ at the entrance of their new house. We are not sure if the couple will welcome Ganpati at their new house but we are expecting lots of house warming parties in presence of many B-town stars.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has returned to Mumbai. The actor returned from Abu Dhabi today morning where he was shooting for the last scheduled of Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif. The superstar has returned back home to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on August 25. Reportedly, Salman Khan will return to shoot in a couple of days. Katrina Kaif is also expected to join.

