Check Out First Photos From The Sets Of Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai

Click Next To See More Photos

The fans of Salman Khan did a little happy dance when they heard about the casting of Tiger Zinda Hai, which is the sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. Like the prequel, Tiger Zinda Hai will see Salman being paired opposite Katrina Kaif. The two were last seen together onscreen in 2012. The audience cannot wait to see this magical pairing again after a really long time.

Director Ali Abbas Zaffar, who has also directed Salman in Sultan, is busy scouting for the perfect shoot location in and around the beautiful city of Morocco.

Yes, imagine Salman and Katrina romancing in the beautiful country of Morocco where currently the director is doing some recce!!

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

The young director took to Twitter to share his excitement with fans and followers along with a video clip and wrote, “Friday Azaan in Marrakesh, Morocco. Kick start Tiger Zinda Hai location scout. Countdown begins.”

Reportedly, Katrina will be playing the main antagonist in the film. It will be exciting to see the return of this superhit on-screen jodi and Katrina playing a hot baddie in the film!

Salman Khan‘s film Tiger Zinda Hai will be clashing with Ranbir Kapoor’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The year is already starting off with a big clash of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil and now Salman and Ranbir have added their films to the clash league this year.

The dates of the films have been announced and they’re all set to hit the screens on this December with a Christmas release. Both the stars have a huge fan following and are already controversial with their relationships with Katrina Kaif.

Let’s see how the films clash and work at the box office. While Salman Khan is the king of box office records even Rajkumar Hirani films have a record of breaking even the highest of all records.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films,Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to release around Christmas of 2017.

Click Next To See More Photos