Salman Khan And Ranbir Kapoor’s Movies To Clash At The Box-Office On Eid 2018? Here’s The Truth

It was reported that Sanjay Dutt’s biopic which features Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan’s dance-based movie will clash at the box-office.

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic is one the most anticipated movies and people are looking forward to seeing the movie. The movie is attracting too much of attention because of the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt. The other reason for its attraction is that it would be interesting to see how an ace director like Rajkumar Hirani is going to portray the actor’s life in a movie.

Recently, rumors had it that the Sanjay Dutt biopic’s release dates will clash with Salman Khan’s untitled dance-based movie directed by Remo D’Souza. Now, Rajkumar Hirani has refuted all the rumors and said, “All these are baseless rumoTtrs. The film will release as per schedule in March 2018.” It was rumoured that the movie’s release has been shifted to Eid resulting in clashing it with Salman Khan’s Eid release. However, after the director’s statement, all the rumors are put to rest.

There is an immense anticipation regarding Hirani’s directorial as he is turning to the cameras after his blockbuster ‘PK’. The biographical drama, written and directed by Hirani, is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie is part of a three-film deal signed by Fox Star Studios with Hirani and Chopra. The film focuses on Sanjay Dutt’s formative years, his relationship with his father Sunil Dutt and his struggles coping with the loss of his mother and his affairs. Actor Ranbir Kapoor will be seen donning six different looks in the film as he portrays the role of Sanjay Dutt.

The movie will release on March 30, 2018.

