Did Sana Khan’s Backless Outfit Make Salman Khan Awkward While Hugging? Actress REACTS!

A video of Salman Khan hugging Sana Khan with closed fists had gone viral a few days ago!

The Bollywood actor Salman Khan has helped many people to set their foot in the industry. And one of those people is the actress Sana Khan. She has worked with the actor in his film ‘Jai Ho’.

A few days ago, a video of Salman Khan hugging Sana Khan with closed fists had gone viral. It was said that the actor did so as he was awkward because of the actress’ backless outfit.

And now Sana Khan has reacted on the same. Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I still can’t believe that a normal hug was trending, trolling, and rolling. People just blew it out of proportion because (Salman) had a closed fist, and some dumb people even called it an awkward hug.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

When asked about the uncomfortable gesture, she said, “Who am I to make him feel uncomfortable? It’s stupid to put somebody down by saying such a nasty thing and showing me in a wrong light. It’s not (as if) I went to hug him and he didn’t recognise me.”

She also said, “Couldn’t it be somebody’s style? Maybe he hugs like that. I don’t know. I think the best person [whom] to ask this would be Salman. He has been in the industry for over 25 years, so don’t think backless even matters to him… he has seen more than that (laughs). Let’s not talk like a five-year-old and make all this sound so big.”

Talking about her relationship with Salman, she said, “I’m not a psychopath to hug somebody if the person doesn’t want to talk to me. I’m not someone who makes people stand and keep talking and falling on their lap. I am on good terms with Salman; we share a rapport, I talk to him on and off, we’ve met so many times, I’ve been to his house, and we have worked together on the sets also. So there’s nothing to feel awkward.”

When she was asked about the closed fists due to her backless outfit, she reasoned saying, “Well, could be. Maybe he didn’t want my back bronzer to fall on his clothes. He has worked with all sexy and good-looking actresses, who would use bronzer from head to toe, so he knows that. And it’s not that he wants to feel me up or I want to feel him up. I am sorry, we have all grown up from that zone. We need to respect each other’s space and gestures.”