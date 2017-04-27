Sanjay Dutt Breaks Down In Anger, Frustration And Pain AND HOW!

Sanjay Dutt gets emotional.

Sanjay Dutt is currently busy with his own comeback film Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi as well as a biopic on his life where Ranbir Kapoor plays Dutt. Many a times, there seems to be a blur in his reel and real life.

Take for example when Sanjay Dutt had to appear in Magistrate’s court for an old case and after which he also had to shoot a courtroom scene for Bhoomi.

The film’s co-producer Sandeep Singh breaks down the sequence of events. “Last Monday, when Sanju went to court for his own case, he had to shoot a six-page monologue after that for Bhoomi and the scene too involved a courtroom drama. He was very tense and stressed on Sunday and Monday and kept saying, ‘Why do I have to go again to court?’ He went to the court and after the proceedings got over, he drove down straight to Basra Village in Kandivali East at 2 pm for our shoot,” he says.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Obviously, Sanjay Dutt shot for it but on one condition.

He wanted the scene to be shot in one take!!! “While Omung and I requested him to take cuts in between, Sanju was adamant. So we got six cameras. The scene involved lot of emotional drama and at the end he breaks down crying in anger, frustration and pain. Sanju told us to leave him alone for half-an-hour while he prepared for it. When he came he was ready and did it as he had promised – in just one take! He nailed it completely.”

Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter.

Co-produced by T-Series and Legend Studios, Bhoomi was earlier scheduled to release on August 4. However, the makers have pushed back the release date to September 22.

Watch Video Stressed Sanjay Dutt Spotted At Andheri Court