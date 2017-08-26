Sanjay Dutt Furious Over Wife Maanayata’s Hot Photos Over Instagram

Sanjay Dutt is very pissed with the kind of pictures his wife Maanayata uploads on her social media accounts

Maanayata Dutt has always been quite the social media lover. From sharing her modeling poses to cute family snaps, Maanayata has never shied away from flaunting her life.

Now with the looks of it, the actress is making things a little low key. Actor husband Sanjay Dutt has intervened over her love for posting pictures of herself all over the internet.

Sanjay Dutt is very pissed with the kind of pictures his wife uploads on her social media accounts. As per the report, one of his friends told him of the photos and what people are assuming. It seems Maanayata is posting these bold snaps to get the attention of filmmakers so that she can join Bollywood. Do you think so?

The actor is completely against the idea and maybe that has brought this subtle change in her social media life. Maanayata now posts sober and milder pictures either of herself or with Sanjay on her account.

She has begun sharing selfies in a more traditional avatar.

And even more snaps with husband Sanjay Dutt and herself with adorable captions, “In my happy and protective space…..@dutt1 your arms️”

Earlier, Maanayata was all about sharing her fun vacation photos, enjoying the sun, sand and waters. Maanayata shared a snap of herself with the kids enjoying the sea waves on vacation. She captioned the image with, “Let the sea set us free “

She looks gorgeous in this red one shoulder swimsuit with cutouts in the front. Maanayata was easily considered hot with this bold pictures couple of months back.

Maanayata is also quite the water baby and has shared enough posts around the pool and waters, “Water….always makes me feel

so alive ”

It is said that Sanjay Dutt is completely against any of the women from his family joining the industry. His daughter Trishala was very keen on making her Bollywood debut but Sanjay Dutt had shut down the idea. He told in an interview,“Trishala wanted to be an actress and I wanted to break her legs.” Wow, we wonder what is the real reason behind this decision.

Sanjay Dutt’s new movie ‘Bhoomi’ is all set to release this September 22nd and stars Aditi Rao Hydari.

Watch Video : Sanjay Dutt And Wife Manyata Dutt Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi