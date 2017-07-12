Sanjay Dutt Heads To Varanasi For His Next

Actor will be visiting the holy city after 10 years

It was earlier revealed that Sanjay Dutt had signed the romantic-thriller ‘Malang’ which marks the directorial debut of Aarambhh Singh who is the associate director of Omung Kumar’s upcoming drama ‘Bhoomi’, which the actor has recently completed filming.

The film is expected to go on floors this December. However, as part of the preparation before the film’s shoot, Sanjay Dutt will be visiting the holy city of Varanasi in August with the film’s director Aarambhh Singh and writer Raaj Shaandilyaa. In order to understand the character and the look & feel of the story, they will be staying in the holy city for a few weeks.

Says director Aarambhh Singh, ”Yes, Sanjay sir, Raaj and I plan to go to Varanasi for the recce because he wants to get a feel of the place and work on the nuances of the character. He will be visiting Varanasi after 10 years and is really excited. He plans to observe the aghoris (sadhus) as they have a special part to play in the narrative.”

The love story which unfolds on the banks of the Ganga has plenty of suspense and drama. The film will be completely shot in two long schedules in Varanasi and Shimla.

‘Malang’ is a romantic thriller which revolves around a story of a woman CBI officer and a man looking for love.

Produced under the banner of T-Series, Legend Studios and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, ‘Malang’ goes on floors this December.

