Sanjay Dutt To Kickstart Shoot For Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Sanjay Dutt is all set to kickstart the shoot for the third installment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster.

The sequels of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster have been hit back then and the makers are set to roll with its third installment.

What grabs our attention is Sanjay Dutt. The actor is all set to play grey character after ages.

Earlier Sanjay Dutt has portrayed a grey character in the films like Khalnayak (1993), Vaastav (1999), Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004), Agneepath (2012).

It has always been a visual delight for the masses who have time and again appreciated Sanjay Dutt’s films wherein he had played a negative role.

With the announcement of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, the audience is highly intrigued to watch Sanjay Dutt back with his antagonist avatar.

The film has already started creating buzz around the corner ever since the film has been announced.

Sanjay Dutt will soon be starting off with the first schedule of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.