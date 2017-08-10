Sanjay Dutt Launches Bhoomi On Daughter Trishala’s Birthday, Here’s How She Reacted!

Sanjay Dutt has launched the trailer of his comeback film Bhoomi on his daughter Trishala Dutt’s birthday!

The Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is making a comeback in the Bollywood industry with the upcoming film Bhoomi. It is going to be his first appearance on the big screen after coming out of the jail. Today was the trailer launch of the film and it definitely looks very promising. The film looks like an interesting blend of action, drama and emotions.

What is interesting to note is that Sanjay chose a film based on a father-daughter relationship for his comeback. And even more interesting is that the day chosen for the trailer launch is his elder daughter Trishala’s birthday.

All of us know that although Trishala does not live with the actor, still she is very close to him. While talking about the same at the launch, Sanjay said, ”Ya, I think it was. It is an important day for her, and we all miss her. We all wish she was here, but… It is her birthday, and it was the best day for the trailer to be launched.”

What surprised everyone towards the end of the event was the daughter’s heartfelt voice note which she sent to her father. The note said, ”It feels so nice to know that you chose to launch the trailer of Bhoomi on my birthday as a surprise. It means so much to me that you chose the father-daughter relationship as your comeback film, I am really really proud of you dad, more than you know. I am really blessed to be a part of you, I love you forever, Trishala.”

Bhoomi, directed by Omung Kumar, stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 22, this year.

