Sanjay Dutt And Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Munnabhai 3’ To Start Soon!

Sanjay Dutt and Rajkumar Hirani’s Munnabhai 3 is in progress and the team is all set to come back soon to treat the audience.

After delivering blockbuster hits with ‘Munnabhai M.B.B.S.’ and ‘Lage Raho Munnabhai’, the hit actor-film maker duo Sanjay Dutt and Rajkumar Hirani will soon come together for the third installment of the ‘Munnabhai’ series.

‘Lage Raho Munnsbhai’ which explored the relationship between Munnabhai and Baapu (Mahatma Gandhiji) stands to be the most favorite film of the duo. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, it serves as a special news for the audience.

The work on the film is already in progress and the audience will soon witness the beloved Munna bhai on silver screen.

However, Sanjay Dutt as well as Rajkumar Hirani are currently busy with their prior commitments, hence, the duo will will start working as soon as they complete their earlier commitments.

Rajkumar Hirani presented to the audience iconic characters of Munna Bhai and Circuit played by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi respectively. The audience has showered the previous films ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ with immense love and appreciation.

‘Munnabhai M.B.B.S.’ introduced the audience to the iconic Jaadu ki Jhappi while ‘Lage Raho Munna bhai’ got us acquainted with the iconic Gandhigiri. The unusual concepts have fetched love from the audience and are still etched in everyone’s memories.

There has been huge anticipation for the third film ever since the second film released. However, the film will go on floors only once the actor-director finish their prior commitments.

While Sanjay Dutt has been on a roll with a plethora of films lined up, Rajkumar Hirani too is busy with ‘Dutt biopic’.

It will be interesting to witness the duo come back for the loved series.

