Sanjay Dutt’s Blood Soaked Look Wows In Bhoomi Teaser Poster

Omung Kumar’s ‘Bhoomi’ teaser poster released

One of the most awaited films of 2017, Omung Kumar’s ‘Bhoomi’ produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh is all set for its release on September 22nd. The teaser poster of the film which was unveiled today has caught the attention of fans & critics alike.

The teaser poster has just a part of Sanjay Dutt’s side profile with a blood soaked lip.

Director Omung Kumar says, ”This poster is just a teaser for the audiences. Just wait and watch.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Producer Bhushan Kumar adds,”I’m thrilled to release the poster of our film. Sanjay has left no stone unturned. Whatever the circumstances were, there is no stopping for his dedication towards his craft. We are positive the audience will see Sanjay as never seen before.”

Producer Sandeep Singh says ”Baba’s fans have been waiting for a very long time and I think they are not going to be disappointed. This poster is just the first tiny step towards unveiling Bhoomi.”

‘Bhoomi’ is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter.

Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios and directed by Omung Kumar, ‘Bhoomi’ releases worldwide on September 22nd, 2017.

Watch Video : Sanjay Dutt’s Funny Marathi Conversation With Media