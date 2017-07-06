Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Comments On Manyata’s Beach Wear Photo!

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala and Manyata are the coolest Step-mom and step-daughter duo in tinsel town. Their recent bonding on the social media is a proof. Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata and their twins – Shahraan and Iqra are currently holidaying in Europe. Maanyata, who is having a good time with family, is sharing amazing holiday pictures on her social media. These pictures are not only being loved by us but even Trishala is loving and closely following Manyata’s hot pictures from the holiday.

Manyata recently Instagrammed a photo of herself in a bikini with kids playing on the beach. Trishala immediately commented on the picture with lots of flying kiss emoticons. She commented, “Beautiful pic!! Looks like fun.”

This is quite evident how well she bonds with Manyata and moreover, she is tripping over her hot looks. This is not for the first time, earlier this year, Manyata headed to New York to spend time with step-daughter Trishala and boy, they were getting along like a house on fire.

Well, Trishala’s bonding with her father Sanjay Dutt and stepmother Manyata Dutt is quite evident. Just recently, Trishala had shared a picture of her doing facetime with daddy Dutt, where she mentioned how possessive her father is.

