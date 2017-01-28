Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Team Finally Opens Up On The Shocking Assault Incident!

A very shocking incident took place yesterday in Jaipur when a bunch of protesters attacked ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali when he was shooting for his upcoming project titled Padmavati.

After the incident took place, everyone was waiting for an official statement from Bhansali or his team. And now finally the team of Bhansali has opened up on the matter and said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shot two films in Jaipur and despite his love for Rajasthan, for the safety of his crew, we have decided to stop the shoot and leave the city post the shocking incident where miscreants damaged property and misbehaved with the crew on the shoot of ‘Padmavati’. SLB had directed the opera ‘Padmavati’ to packed houses in Paris and earned worldwide praise for it. He was inspired by the beautiful and courageous queen and is making a feature film on the story,”

The protesters had raised objections on a love sequel between Queen Padmavati and ruler Alauddin Khilji which is played by actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and said that the queen gave her life rather than submitting to Alauddin, the emperor who stormed the fort.

On the same the team further said, “We clarify that there is no dream sequence or any objectionable scene between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji. We have been carefully researching and making the film. In spite of this, the attack on the shoot and crew was uncalled for and was extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city of Jaipur. We are grateful to the authorities at Jaipur who responded promptly and limited the damage on shoot. We are confident that Mewar will be proud of the film made on their revered queen. We do not want to hurt any sentiments and would appreciate if the local people support us in making this film and making their queen revered by the world.”

For those who are unaware about the incident, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was shooting the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Padmavati’ at the Jaigarh Fort got assaulted yesterday by the activists of Shree Rajput Karni Sena. They also vandalized the cameras and other equipments and the situation went to such an extent that the team had to stop shooting for the film.