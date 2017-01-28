Sanjay Leela Bhansali Finally Opens Up On Attack On Padmavati Shoot!

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally opened up on the shocking incident that happened with him yesterday while he was shooting for his film titled ‘Padmavati’ in Jaipur. The National award-winning director was attacked by a bunch of protesters of a Rajput community group who claimed that the director was distorting the facts in the movie.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally given an official statement to PTI and said that the incident was “uncalled for” and extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city. Further he also said that keeping in mind the safety of the film’s crew, he decided to stop the shooting of the film post the “shocking” incident.

The statement from the team said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shot two films in Jaipur and despite his love for Rajasthan, for the safety of his crew, we have decided to stop the shoot and leave the city post the shocking incident where miscreants damaged property and misbehaved with the crew on the shoot of ‘Padmavati’,”

Talking about the love sequel between Queen Padmavati and ruler Alauddin Khilji which is played by actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the team further said, “We clarify that there is no dream sequence or any objectionable scene between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji. We have been carefully researching and making the film. In spite of this, the attack on the shoot and crew was uncalled for and was extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city of Jaipur.”

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was shooting the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Padmavati’ at the Jaigarh Fort got assaulted yesterday by the activists of Shree Rajput Karni Sena. They also vandalized the cameras and other equipment and the situation went to such an extent that the team had to stop shooting for the film.