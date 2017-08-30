Sanya Malhotra To Romance This Bollywood Actor In Her Next Film

Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra bags second film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra is all set for her next film. After her success at the box office with the Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’, Sanya Malhotra has now bagged her second movie in her career.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, also from the Dangal cast is already on her second movie. She is working with Aamir Khan in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

Sanya Malhotra has locked her second project with Nawazuddin Siddiqui of the Babumoshai Bandookbaaz fame.

The young actress will be paired with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the upcoming movie titled Photograph. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has several fantastic movies under his belt. From ‘Lunchbox’ to his most recent ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’

This film will be directed by Ritesh Batra. Ritesh Batra’s film ‘Lunchbox’ won many awards for its unique storyline.The movie will be shot in Mumbai. The movie is based on the love story between a poor photographer and his muse. ‘Photograph’ is set to go on floors later this year.

Ritesh Batra revealed, “There are a lot of other actors too in the film. It’ll have an ensemble cast since there are 44 parts in it. There will be a lot of exciting actors but Nawaz and Sanya are the two leads.”

Ritesh added, “Nawaz is someone I worked with before, and I wanted to work with him again. So, he has always been attached to the project since I wrote the first draft. As for the girl’s part, we auditioned a lot of people, and that’s how Sanya was selected, through an intense process of auditioning.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ with actress Bidita Bag.