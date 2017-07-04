Sara Ali Khan And Harshavardhan Kapoor Call It Quits! Could This Be The Reason?

Looks like Sara Ali Khan and Harshvardhan Kapoor have split and this may be the reason.

While Sara Ali Khan will be debuting in Bollywood very soon, Harsvardhan Kapoor is just one film old in the industry. Not many reasons to be in the news if you haven’t even debuted or are just a film old. But both these star kids have been in the news recently for their alleged relationship with each other. They were spotted together a couple of times and that led to reports of them dating. They were even seen together at having late night dinners.

But, now it has been reported by SpotboyE.com that both the star kids have called it quits and broken up. That means both of them are no more together. A source who knew of the recent developments on Sara and Harsh’s personal life had revealed that they have had a break-up. “It’s over. Sara and Harsh have called it quits,” revealed the source.

Various people are speculating the reasons for the break-up but up to no avail. If people would remember that recently the actress-mother of Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh had slammed ex-husband Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan for aiding Sara’s relationship with Harshvardhan. It has been reported that Amrita doesn’t want her daughter to be in a relationship with Harshvardhan because of his Casanova image and link-ups with other women in the past.

The actress had told her daughter to discontinue her relationship with Harshvardhan and concentrate on her acting career. Initially, it was said that Sara did not pay much heed to her mother’s suggestions. But now, the break-up story reveals that maybe the daughter has complied with the mother and decided to concentrate on her career rather than her love life. However, no confirmations regarding the reason for their break-up has been received. Hence, till now it

remains a speculation. But maybe after a time, we would be able to update people about the real reason

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be debuting in Bollywood alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie ‘Kedarnath’ and Harshvardhan Kapoor is shooting for Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Bhavesh Joshi’.

