Actress Sarika turns Creative Producer for a web series starring Vinay Pathak, directed by Sanjay Tripathy.

Actress Sarika is all set to collaborate with her ‘Club 60’ director Sanjay Tripathy but this time not as an actor, but a creative producer for a web series. Yes, the web series titled ‘Ab Ki Baari Bipin Bihari’ starring Vinay Pathak in lead role is about giving your dream a second chance. The tag line says ‘Dreams have no expiry date’.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Vinay Pathak plays a bank employee who dreams to join Hindi Film Industry.

This is the first time that Vinay Pathak is doing a web series, while this is also the first time Sanjay Tripathy is directing one and Sarika is involved in a creative process.

The shoot will commence this week in Mumbai. The web series also has Mona Wasu and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles.

Says Sanjay Tripathy, “I had approached Sarika ji for a role and while discussing realized it would be wonderful to have a creative collaboration with her. She became a creative prducer and is involved in all the creative process.”

The web series is produced by Sushil Tejwani of Paramount Content Studios.

Watch Video : OOPS! Mom Actress Sridevi Gets Angry At Reporter When His Phone Rings