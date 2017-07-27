Sayani Gupta’s Bali And Taiwan Vacation Is Giving Us Major Travel Goals!

Sayani Gupta who was last seen in and much appreciated for her role Inside Edge is now all set to go international with her her next project ‘The Hungry’ alongside Naseeruddin Shah. While her next film has officially been selected for Toronto International Film Festival 2017, she was recently seen spending her vacation time in Bali and Taiwan. Sayani who is an avid traveller makes sure that she takes a break and spend some time for herself after shooting for her films which has kept her busy for the past few months. She is an absolute foodie and hence loves to try different locations and their cuisines. The actress recently took off to the beautiful oceanic paradise, Bali and soon after took off to some unexplored parts of Taiwan’s beaches and hilly areas. This beautiful actress feels that it is necessary to take a vacation for oneself to have the peace of mind.

These photos not only show us how amazingly beautiful she is, but also give us some new crazy vacation goals. Sayani is known for her effortless style and she looks good in everything she wears, because she does it with so much ease.

Sayani’s vacation pictures have given us new travel goals. Happy travelling to all!

