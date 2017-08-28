Schools Colleges Shut After Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Followers Create Havoc In North India

The ‘Dera Sacha Sauda’ sect leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty of the rape allegations on Friday in the Panchkula court of Haryana

The trial of ‘Dera Sacha Sauda’ sect leader Ram Rahim Singh on Friday had caused violent riots in the northern states of India. His followers known as ‘Premis’ have been causing havoc after the trial found Ram Rahim Singh guilty of the rape allegations from 2002. The continuous riots have already taken lives of many people in the past two days. The sect has lakhs of followers across the country.

This has caused many schools and colleges to shut down in the two states most affected by the riots. Schools and colleges in Punjab and Haryana will be shut down till things cool off.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The state of Haryana is on a high alert after the increasing violence in Panchkula and Sirsa on Friday. It has left 38 people dead and over 250 injured following the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case.

As a safety measure, the Punjab government has also ordered a closure of all educational institutions, including the government and private schools and colleges besides technical institutions, especially in the 13 most sensitive Malwa belt districts of Punjab.

Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Ram Niwas, said in an official release ”All educational institutions, including government and private schools, colleges and other institutions in the entire state, will remain closed tomorrow,”

But in Chandigarh, the schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will start working normally from 28th August according to an official release.

The quantum of sentence in the Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh case will be pronounced by the court at Rohtak today.

Watch Video : Gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrates Ganapati At Her Residence