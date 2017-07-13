Scoop: Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif Have This UNDERSTANDING!

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s wait for ‘Jagga Jasoos’ release is finally coming to an end.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film took almost three years for the release after the shooting got delayed for some or other reasons over these few years.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s much public affair was also said to be one of the reasons that delayed the shooting of the film.

However, it’s been a couple of years now and going by their appearances at the promotional events, seems, they have practically moved on in their life. For now, the two are keeping away their bitter relationship away for the release of their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos.

But what you see is not always the truth. A source close to the stars has revealed to us that Ranbir and Katrina are together only for the success of their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos.

The source close to the stars says, ”Ranbir and Kat’s break up did affect the film’s shooting. Both their recent films had tanked at the box office. Their break up was doing no good for the film. Just after their break up when they were spotted at shooting, they didn’t even want to look at each other’s faces….”

When asked what happened now? The source adds, ”They both need to revive their lost career… so they both had to have an understanding with each other… Ranbir felt that their relationship should not affect the success of the movie. So they both are there and promoting their film. They have to show a certain amount of chemistry to look more appealing for the audience to watch their film…”

#JaggaJasoos team supporting #BehtarIndia. 👫❤. #jaggaandjughead #katrinakaif #ranbirkapoor #promotion #today #delhi #katrinakaifdaily A post shared by ★ KATRINA KAIF DAILY ★ (@katrinakaifdaily) on Jul 10, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

Well, now it remains to see what the film has to offer to the audience. This Friday will decide the fate of the film.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on July 14, 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.

