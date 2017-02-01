Scoop: Rani Mukerji To Make Her Comeback In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Next!

Rani Mukerji, also Mrs. Aditya Chopra and mother of Adira, has been off screen again after her film Mardaani. But she is again all set to come back. There were speculations that Rani turned down a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but well, the buzz is that all these are just rumors.

One of her spokesperson stated that, “There is no truth to this at all. Rani Mukerji would never refuse a film from Bhansali. She is waiting for him to offer her something and she would do it in a flash. She is looking forward to working with him soon.”

Well! So Rani Mukerji is in all mood to work with the director of one of her finest films, Black. So we might expect the duo catch up after the Black director wraps up Padmavati with Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Well! For the time being these are just talks that go casually as there is no official commitment from the director himself. And also he seems to make no comments after the great fuss he has been after the attack on Padmavati set in Rajasthan.

Bhansali has been facing a tough time after having gone through accusations of distorting historical facts. By now the news is that the director has asked the protesters to cool down. He said he’ll screen the film before releasing it and will make sure there is no such content that is objectionable and defaming the Rani Padmavati.

Well! Let’ see what’s in the director’s favour and what is not. Coming back to Rani Mukerji, she seems to be excited working with Bhansali. So let’s see what happens with the two.

