Secret Superstar Is Essentially A Film Based On Music Says, Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan along with rising star Meghna Mishra released the first song of ‘Secret Superstar’ titled ‘Main Kaun Hoon’ yesterday.

While at the song launch the actor shares that how music is essentially the crux of the film.

‘Secret Superstar’ is a film that revolves around the journey of Zaira Wasim aka Insia who aspires to become a famous singer but faces opposition from her father.

The film showcases Insia a teenager taking to anonymously chase her dream of becoming a singer.

The latest song ‘Main Kaun Hoon’ showcases Zaira Wasim aka Insia introducing herself as a singer who reveals her emotional state of self-discovery via a song.

Aamir Khan while talking about the film shares, “Today is a very special day for us as our film Secret Super star is essentially a musical film”.

The actor further went on to introduce singer Meghna Mishra who marks her Bollywood debut with Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan said, “We needed a voice and we thank god we got her. The film was heavily depended on her. And the best way for me to make you introduce to her is to make you listen to her voice. I sincerely believe that Meghna is one of the biggest singing stars our industry will see in coming years.”

‘Secret Superstar’ is a film which brings out the inner superstar of a teenage girl who is dreaming to become a singer and how she fulfills her dreams by keeping her identity hidden.

The film’s trailer has been receiving much love from all quarters for its unique storyline.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.

