Secret Superstar Trailer: Aamir Khan’s Quirky Avatar And Zaira Wasim’s Powerful Act Is Unmissable!

The trailer of Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar starring Zaira Wasim is finally out and it looks amazing.

Dangal actor, Aamir Khan is back again with his next Secret Superstar starring Zaira Wasim. The makers of the film unveiled the much-awaited trailer today and it looks promising, brilliant and high on emotion.

Secret Superstar reflects the story of a girl who dreams of being a musician but is bound by her father’s discouragement. The film traces the journey of Insia played by Zaira Wasim, a 14-year-old girl from Baroda, whose dream of becoming a singer changes her life and the lives of everyone around her.

The trailer conveys the crux of the story with a shot where the father breaks the chords of the guitar which portrays a sign of discouragement by the family in the daughter’s passion to be a singer.

Aamir Khan is totally a surprise package and is seen in ever seen avatar. The actor plays the role of a music director in the film and is seen quirky at his best. The film’s inspirational content will surely generate a lot of anticipation for its release.

Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan and produced by the perfectionist duo Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film releases on October 19, 2017.

Watch the trailer here: