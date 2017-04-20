SEE PICS: Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Sanjay Kapur’s Lavish Wedding Reception In New York

The Bollywood actress, Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, Sanjay Kapur got married to the Indian model, Priya Sachdev last week on April 13. After the two of them got hitched, the couple threw a lavish wedding reception in New York. The grand party was attended by only their close friends and relatives.
Priya, the bride was looking pretty and elegant in an off-while lehenga while Sanjay, the groom was looking handsome in a closed neck suit. But it was the groom’s shoes that had everybody’s attention.
One of the guests of the party, talked to Mid Day saying, “Just got back from the beautiful celebrations at the NoMad Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, the decor had a Japanese cherry blossom theme and the speeches were lovely. Of course, the bride looked beautiful cutting her three-layered gigantic cake, but for me Sanjay’s shoes stole the show, as they were hand embroidered with the words ‘I Do’, it was a lovely touch!”
It was also reported by the same daily that Sanjay was in a very high spirit at the reception party. He proudly declared in front of his guests, “Yes!! I am doing it for the third time.”
Sanjay Kapur, who is a Delhi-based businessman, has already been married to Nandita Mahtani, a designer and Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. It is the man’s third wedlock. Priya Sachdev, who is an Indian model, ended her first marriage with Vikram Chatwal in the year 2011.
While Sanjay has completely moved on after ending breaking his ties with Karisma, the actress has also found a new love in another man. According to the reports, she has also been dating a Mumbai-based businessman Sandeep Toshniwal. Although, neither have come up accepting their relationship.